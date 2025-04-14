THE MET OFFICE has issued a yellow weather warning as the recent sunshine gives way to a more de-ja-vu feeling as the heavy rain returns to Devon and Cornwall.
The yellow weather warning for rain is in place from 12pm on Tuesday, April 15 until 12pm on Wednesday, April 16.
A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Heavy rain may result in some transport disruption and flooding in places on Tuesday and Wednesday.
“A spell of heavy and persistent rain is expected to move north across western Britain during Tuesday into early Wednesday. Whilst there is some uncertainty in where the heaviest rain will fall, 20-40 mm of rain is expected fairly widely. A few places may see 50-75 mm of rain during this period: gradually building up in the west following rain on Monday, whilst in parts of the east, falling in shorter periods where heavy showers and thunderstorms become slow-moving.”