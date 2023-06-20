The Met Office have issued another yellow weather warning for Cornwall this afternoon.
The yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is set to come into place from 12noon today (June 20) until 8pm this evening.
The warning states that it is likely that some areas could experience 20 to 30 mm of rain in an hour and up to 40 to 50 mm within two to three hours.
A Met Office spokesperson said: “Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.
“There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.
“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost. There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds”
They also warn that both hail and lightning are likely to occur across the area.