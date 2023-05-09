The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across parts of North Cornwall and all of South East Cornwall for today (May 9).
The weather warning, which came into effect at 11 am this morning, will be in place until 22:00 hours tonight (10 pm).
It is predicted that heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to cause some disruption to travel, with flooding of a few homes and businesses possible.
Independent Cornish weather forecasters, the Kernow Weather Team said: "The met office has issued a yellow weather warning for Thunderstorms from 11 am until 22.00.
"Heavy showers and thunderstorms will develop through Tuesday, some becoming slow-moving across parts of Cornwall during the afternoon and evening. Please note any thunderstorms may turn up outside of the yellow weather warning area.
"A few places could see 20 mm of rain within an hour and possibly 30-40 mm in 2-3 hours, along with lightning and hail.
"There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water, and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus Some flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible, leading to some damage to buildings or structures Probably some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes Delays to train services are possible Some short term loss of power and other services is possible."
Weather Forecast for today, May 9.
Lunchtime: Thunderstorms and heavy rain. Max temperature: 12c
Afternoon: Heavy rain and sunny spells. Max temperature: 13c
Evening: Rain clearing to a mostly clear evening. Max temperature 11c.
Overnight: Mostly clear with occasional showers possible. Min temperature: 10c.