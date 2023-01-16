The warning, which comes into force at midnight (January 17) is in place until 9am.
It comes amid plummeting temperatures this week combined with recent rainy conditions.
The Met Office say that clear skies overnight could lead to icy stretches and some travel disruption.
Temperatures across Cornwall are set to drop tonight (January 16) with some places set to experience temperatures as low as minus three degrees.
The Kernow Weather Team shared the warning and added that there was a chance of snow showers in some areas.
A forecaster for the team wrote: “The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for 'ICE' between 00.00 Tuesday until 9am.
“Later on this evening there will be a few isolated showers around Cornwall with some sleet and snow flurries, but hopefully these will start to clear during the early hours of Tuesday morning.
“Clear skies quickly follow, allowing temperatures to fall between -5c to +3c the coldest of the temperatures will be over any higher grounds and moorlands bringing the risk of icy patches where surfaces remain wet, with the risk of frost just about anywhere tonight into tomorrow morning.
“Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces. Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.”
Met Office Weather Forecast
Tonight: Cloudy overnight. Low chance of precipitation. Minimum temperature: -3c
Tomorrow (January 17): Cloudy during the daytime with sunny spells. Maximum temperature: 4c, minimum temperature: 0c.
Wednesday, January 18: Sleet showers changing to light showers by late morning. Maximum temperature: 6c, minimum temperature 2c.
Thursday, January 19: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime. Maximum temperature: 6c, minimum temperature -1c.
Friday, January 20: Cloudy changing to light showers by the afternoon. Maximum temperature 7c, minimum temperature 5c.