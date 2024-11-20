A YELLOW weather warning for snow has been issued for Devon and Cornwall by the Met Office.
The warning is in force from 5am tomorrow (Thursday, November 21) until 3pm.
Up to ten centimetres of snow could accumulate on higher ground, with temperatures set to fall into minus figures overnight.
A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “A spell of rain and snow is expected to develop across southwest England early on Thursday. Accumulating snow is most likely over higher ground above 200 metres where two to five centimetres is probable.
“There is a chance that similar accumulations occur at lower levels in places. Higher parts of Dartmoor could see five to ten centimetres. There is likely to be a risk of ice developing as skies clear into Thursday night.
Snowy, wintry weather can cause delays and make driving conditions dangerous. Keep yourself and others safe by planning your route, giving yourself extra time for your journey. Check for road closures or delays to public transport and amend plans if necessary.
“If driving, make sure you have some essentials in your car in the event of any delays (e.g., warm clothing, food, water, a blanket, a torch, ice scraper/de icer, a warning triangle, high visibility vest and an in-car phone charger).
“Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”