THE Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Cornwall covering the majority of Tuesday, May 21.
They are warning that thunderstorms could develop in areas, bringing with them potential travel disruption and surface water flooding.
The warning is in place between noon and 9pm.
The Met Office, in issuing the thunderstorm warning, said: “Thunderstorms are likely to develop in places on Tuesday afternoon leading to some travel disruption and surface water flooding.”
Kernow Weather Team, a Cornish based independent weather forecaster, provided some insight on the announcement.
They said: “There is quite a lot going on that we don't see with the weather at the moment, with the air pressure trying to keep the weather conditions stable, but at the moment is not strong enough to keep the showers away.
“This is why the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorm, as the Ingredients will be there ie, unstable air, humidity in the east of Cornwall, and showers heading down from the northeast again, so yes there is a chance of a few rumbles of thunder, and heavy showers tomorrow but it's looking more in the east or south east of Cornwall where they do develop.
“Some slow-moving and intense downpours are possible, giving accumulations of 20-30 mm in around one hour and a lower likelihood of 40-50 mm in two to three hours in a few locations.”
Met Office weather warning - what to expect
- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services
- There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost
- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds