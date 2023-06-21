A new Met Office yellow weather warning for thunderstorms comes into force today (June 21).
The Exeter-based forecasters have said that throughout the afternoon and in to tonight, there is a further risk of heavy showers and thunderstorms causing some flooding and disruption.
It comes less than 24 hours after thunderstorms and a sudden deluge of rain caused havoc in parts of Cornwall, with several businesses in Bodmin being flooded
The warning reads: "Heavy showers and thunderstorms perhaps causing some flooding and disruption."
What to expect
- There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus
- Delays to train services are possible
- Probably some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes