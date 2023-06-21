A new Met Office yellow weather warning for thunderstorms comes into force today (June 21).

The Exeter-based forecasters have said that throughout the afternoon and in to tonight, there is a further risk of heavy showers and thunderstorms causing some flooding and disruption.

It comes less than 24 hours after thunderstorms and a sudden deluge of rain caused havoc in parts of Cornwall, with several businesses in Bodmin being flooded

The latest warning, which covers the South West in its entirety in addition to the south of Wales comes into force at 12 pm and ends at 7 pm tonight.

The warning reads: "Heavy showers and thunderstorms perhaps causing some flooding and disruption."

What to expect

  • There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus
  • Delays to train services are possible
  • Probably some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes