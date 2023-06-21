A number of businesses in Bodmin found themselves on the receiving end of flash floods after yesterday's thunderstorms.
Businesses including the Hole in the Wall pub on Crockwell Street and a number of businesses on the town's high street, Fore Street, including the Post Office and estate agents Stratton Creber were impacted. Businesses on nearby Honey Street were also impacted.
The flash flooding came amid a sudden, sustained downpour that accompanied thunder and lightning yesterday afternoon (June 20).
Pictures taken by Fleurtations, a florist on Honey Street in the town show a deluge of water descending on the street outside the business, in addition to nearby Church Square, with the street outside more closely resembling a river than a road.
The town's Priory Park play area, which once played host to a swimming pool in times gone past suffered a significant amount of water collecting at the bottom of the play area near to the location of the aforementioned former pool.
In a message to residents, a spokesperson for Bodmin Post Office said: "Due to a flood in the post office yesterday our electrics are not working. We are trying to get it sorted as quickly as possible. Sorry for any inconvenience, thanks for your patience."
The Hole in the Wall pub said that due to flooding, it would be closed until 4 pm today, June 21.