On Sunday, a cloudy start to the day for most with some light rain or drizzle at times, clearing through the day. Brighter from the start further north, with these conditions expected to extend further south throughout the day. For the first half of the period, low pressure will dominate to the north and higher pressure to the south. This is likely to lead to dry conditions in south and eastern areas with some overnight mist and fog. More changeable, unsettled conditions with spells or rain and stronger winds at times are likely in the north. Towards the end of the period, there is a greater of high pressure dominating across the UK. Temperatures overall milder than average, but a continued risk of cold nights in places.