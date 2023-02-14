After a week of mostly settled conditions, rain is set to grace our skies once more from tomorrow, February 15.
The rest of this evening is set to remain clear, meaning perfect conditions for those sunset or starry valentines walks or visits to the beach, with the sunset due to fall at 17:34pm this evening and a clear night ahead.
However, from tomorrow, the likelihood of rain is set to increase.
The Met Office says that there is at least a 50% chance there will be rain from late morning into early afternoon.
As we head into Thursday and Friday, showers are once again set to feature with rain forecast for Thursday morning, Friday morning and Sunday morning.
In the latest update for the month ahead, the Met Office have also said that the weather is set to become more changeable towards the end of the month.
Met Office Long Range Forecast
Sunday 19 Feb - Tuesday 28 Feb
On Sunday, a cloudy start to the day for most with some light rain or drizzle at times, clearing through the day. Brighter from the start further north, with these conditions expected to extend further south throughout the day. For the first half of the period, low pressure will dominate to the north and higher pressure to the south. This is likely to lead to dry conditions in south and eastern areas with some overnight mist and fog. More changeable, unsettled conditions with spells or rain and stronger winds at times are likely in the north. Towards the end of the period, there is a greater of high pressure dominating across the UK. Temperatures overall milder than average, but a continued risk of cold nights in places.
Tuesday 28 Feb - Tuesday 14 Mar
The end of February is likely to see a continuation of changeable conditions, with the wettest and windiest weather most probable across the northwest. The south and east may see some shorter spells of wet weather, although overall conditions should remain drier and more settled. Into March, high pressure is expected to develop to the north of the UK and low pressure to the south. This is likely to introduce a north-south split, with drier conditions across the north and wetter conditions in the south. Temperatures expected to be mostly around average, but a period of colder or much colder temperatures remains a small possibility and could bring spells of wintry weather.