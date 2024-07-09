“Bridie went on to endure life-threatening complications, including sepsis and a superinfection of her lungs where she stayed in the paediatric intensive care unit for nearly three months. We were all told at this time that this might be the end. But as miracles go, she recovered with the knowledge and skills of all the doctors, nurses and physiotherapists that treated her - this is something that inspired Bridie to become a children's critical care nurse herself.