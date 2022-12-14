“We did, as usual, hold a raffle as part of the Café, but the standard of prizes was a little above our normal offerings, thanks to prizes donated from number of organisations from across south-East Cornwall - Aldi, Beans Coffee Shop, Simply Fish (Looe), Bindown Stores, Boots, Costa Coffee, Kernow Mill, King Doniert (Wetherspoons), Lost Gardens of Heligan, Tredinnick Farm Shop, Windy Ridge, Golden Bank Nurseries and United Charities. We also had a small number of prizes donated by various individuals, who we have already also thanked. Special thanks too to everyone who donated cakes etc. for our team and cakes, especially the Liskeard WI.