Liskeard Area Memory Café monthly meeting held on December 2 featured an excellent performance by the Keltique Ladies Choir from Looe, with Musical Director Jonathan Lewsey and pianist Liz Sidebotham. The performance included Christmas songs, carols, a selection of other songs, including songs from Abba and Queen, Somewhere Over the Rainbow, and by special request, the choir’s arrangement of ‘This is my Cornwall’.
A spokesperson from the memory cafe explained: “In response to our members having had a pretty poor time during the Covid-19 lockdown period, the Committee had agreed some time ago that we would do something a little bit extra for Christmas. Little did we know then where we would be holding the concert, and the way that this whole thing would grow ‘like topsy’ in the last couple of months.”
The performance, attended by around 125 people, was enjoyed immensely by all those attending, and featured an encore from the choir later during the customary break for tea, cakes etc.
A spokesperson continued: “After many years based at the Methodist Church Hall, the Public Rooms will be our new base, with our first Café of 2023, on February 3, being held in the Emily Hobhouse Room. We would like to note our appreciation and thanks to the Methodist Church, especially Liz Wigley, and say that we are only leaving as the Church is having to put the premises up for sale.
“We would like to thank Liskeard Town Council for their assistance in both providing a Grant towards the cost of the Event and for their attendance at the Event, with a number of councillors attending, along with the mayor, Simon Cassidy.
“We also invited representatives from a number of local Memory Cafes, other organisations from Liskeard, local branches of national organisations and our MP.
“We would like to thank representatives from Pensilva, Looe, Launceston and Camelford Memory Cafes, Liskeard WI, the Lions Club of Liskeard, Liskeard Bowling Club, who have nominated us as their sponsored Charity for 2023, United Charities, British Heart Foundation, the Methodist Church Hall and Sherryl Murray for both their attendance, support and assistance.
“We did, as usual, hold a raffle as part of the Café, but the standard of prizes was a little above our normal offerings, thanks to prizes donated from number of organisations from across south-East Cornwall - Aldi, Beans Coffee Shop, Simply Fish (Looe), Bindown Stores, Boots, Costa Coffee, Kernow Mill, King Doniert (Wetherspoons), Lost Gardens of Heligan, Tredinnick Farm Shop, Windy Ridge, Golden Bank Nurseries and United Charities. We also had a small number of prizes donated by various individuals, who we have already also thanked. Special thanks too to everyone who donated cakes etc. for our team and cakes, especially the Liskeard WI.
“We would also like to give special thanks to our fantastic team of volunteer helpers, Elaine, Marion, Sheila and Mary who, as usual, provided tremendous help ‘behind the scenes’ and Pat from Pensilva Memory Café who also worked tirelessly.
“This was the first time that we have attempted to organise an event on this scale. We are proposing making this an annual Event, but hopefully will be able to improve using ‘lessons learnt’ and will be able to confirm, prepare and invite people a lot earlier than was possible this year.
“A reminder of our change of venue. From Friday 3rd February we will be holding our monthly Memory Café Meetings in the Emily Hobhouse Room in the Public Rooms, 3-5West Street, Liskeard PL14 6BW, from 14:15 – 16:15. After that we will meet on the first Friday of every month, apart from 7th April, which is Good Friday, when will meet a week earlier on 31st March instead.
“Also, during the year ahead, we will be venturing out for visits and meals. Our plan for 2023 is in the final throes of agreement and will be published as soon as possible on the Liskeard Memory Café pages of the Cornwall Memory Café website www.cornwallmemorycafes.co.uk”
In the meantime, if you require any further information or assistance contact [email protected] or by phone on 07716 787575 or 07468 698153