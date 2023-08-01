THE town mayor and mayoress paid a visit to a Torpoint couple last week to congratulate them on their diamond wedding anniversary.
On August 3, David and Ann Ellis were visited by mayor Cllr Gary Davis, and mayoress Victoria Davis. On the day, the couple were gifted a flower basket and they shared stories from their 60 years of marriage.
It was said that after living abroad for a short while, the couple returned to settle in Ann’s home town of Torpoint where they raised their two children.
A spokesperson from Torpoint Town Council said: “The couple clearly have a love of travelling and a sense of adventure having often chosen to holiday on their Harley Davidson motorcycle!”
The mayor and mayoress then wished them all the best for the future.