A huge cruise ship was seen docking into Fowey last week.
The 'Spirit of Adventure', owned by Saga cruises is thought to be the longest cruise ship to ever dock in the river.
Alan Giles, Fowey Town Crier, was at the dock to welcome the ship to the town.
"It was a pleasure to welcome the cruise ship into Fowey, the longest and heaviest cruise ship we have ever welcomed. "The crew and passengers were happy and chatty as they arrived and spent time in our town on a beautiful sunny morning, and we would welcome them all back should they ever wish to return!" Alan commented.
Fowey town crier with the Spirit of Adventure ( )