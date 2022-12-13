On Saturday, December 19, 1981, the Penlee lifeboat ‘Solomon Browne’ was launched in hurricane conditions to go to the aid of the coaster ‘Union Star’ which was being swept towards the southern coast of Cornwall. What followed ranks not only with the greatest acts of courage in the history of the RNLI, but with any human achievement. Marking 41 years since the rescue, INTO THE NIGHT is a unique theatrical experience staged exclusively for cameras.