Market makers autumn exhibition a success
Kirsty Freeman of MonChic Mosaics
Liskeard Market Makers’ client group of artists, craftspeople and creative enterprises held their autumn exhibition at Liskeard’s Public Hall. Exhibitors included painters Ann Kinahan, Melanie Von Beer and Lee Rendle, glass artists Abi Alister and Dee Knight, jewellery-makers Karen Burden and Meg Bateson, photographer John Peters, ceramic artist Laura Welsh, printmaker Dawn Curtis, and mosaic artist Kirsty Freeman.
With advice and support from the Market Makers team, Kirsty has recently established her own business MonChic Mosaics.
Kirsty said: “I’m so happy to be able to showcase the range of my work at this exhibition. It’s a real boost to my new business.”
Alec Charles, the projects manager, said: “She’s a highly talented artist and also a strong businessperson with a robust and realistic business plan.”
Kirsty’s work is now stocked by Unique Crafts Cornwall, based on Fore Street, managed by local crafts entrepreneur Jo Wallis, who also makes her own brand of luxury artisan products, The Scented Temple. Jo Wallis, added: “It’s so exciting to have started a crafts business in Liskeard. This town is full of so much creative talent”
For more information, visit www.marketmakers.org.uk.
