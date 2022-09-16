Marine licence sought due to sea defence concerns
Some of the areas in need to repair. Pictures: Network Rail/Cornwall Council
CONCERNS over the condition of the sea defences between Lostwithiel and Fowey have led to Network Rail applying for a Marine Licence to work on 13 defence structures along the railway line which borders the River Fowey.
The application revealed that some parts of the line, which is used to transport China Clay to Fowey Harbour, no longer have any wall and require a complete renewal of the defences to maintain the stability of the rail track.
The extent of the project means that construction work is likely to be around the clock including weekend working. Villagers living by the river in Golant are going to be among those most impacted. The programme is expected to take up to seven months but, when completed, it is likely to provide a maintenance free period of 25 years — some of the existing defences are 100 years old.
