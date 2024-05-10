A MAN and his dog are set to be walking the entire UK coastline for charity and is currently in Cornwall.
After completing the Welsh coastline, Ben Johnson wanted to achieve bigger and better things and decided to walk the entire coastline accompanied by his four legged friend Milo to help raise money for the RBLI and Dementia UK.
Ben is currently on day 103 of his trip in Penzance but will be making his way up the coastline soon.
Some of the sights Ben has captured along his travels in Cornwall ( )
To donate to visit here:
www.gofundme.com/f/walking-the-coast-of-wales-for-charity?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer