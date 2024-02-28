A MAN has been jailed for his role in a knife-point burglary at a property in Bodmin.
Jack Nottle, 20, of Hampstead Terrace, was sentenced at Truro Crown Court on Friday, February 23, to four and a half years in a young offenders’ institution after pleading guilty to aggravated burglary.
Officers were called at 10.30pm to Furze Hill in Bodmin on August 24, 2023 to reports of three masked men having entered a premises and assaulting people inside.
Two people sustained suspected knife wounds, and both required hospital treatment.
On the night, three men entered a woman’s property through the back door and went straight upstairs into one of the bedrooms.
Following them upstairs, she tried to intervene in an attack on her son where she sustained a cut to her hand.
Demands for money were made before the suspects ran out the back door. Approximately £500 was missing from a drawer.
The woman’s son recalled demands being made for money whilst a knife was held to him and £200 to £300 taken from his wallet.
The son sustained cuts to the left arm and chest area.
Police later attended an address in Bodmin and arrested Nottle. His property was searched and clothing, trainers, a wallet containing money and a phone were seized. Officers also found a large ‘Rambo’ style knife.
While swabs were being taken in his cell Nottle asked, “am I the only one that’s been arrested?” The other two suspects were never identified.
Forensics on his clothes and the knife led to the guilty plea being entered.
DS Northcott from the CID at Bodmin Police Station said: “In recent times, Bodmin has seen its share of crime where offenders carry knives in order to instil fear on others or inflict serious harm. Those involved in this aggravated burglary have entered a family home with the intention of causing harm to those inside whilst armed with a knife.
“This is not acceptable and will not only have affected the victims but also the wider community. The actions of police officers attending this incident allowed for key evidence to be obtained to support this investigation including the recovery of a knife from circulation that the offenders had no lawful or logical reason to possess.
“In cases such as this, it is important for victims and witnesses to come forward and I commend those involved in this case for their commitment to this investigation. The sentencing in this case should act as a deterrent to those choosing to carry knives and also provide some reassurance to the community that people carrying knives will be pursued by police and that the courts will hand down immediate custodial sentences to those found guilty.“