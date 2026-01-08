A MAN walking home from work in Newquay during Storm Goretti says he had a narrow escape after he was hit by flying debris.
Shane Piper was videoing his walk to Elliot Gardens when he was struck by a piece of metal in Ulalia Road, which he believes had been ripped off a nearby building.
The footage also captures wooden hoardings erected around the Hotel Bristol being ripped off by the fierce winds.
Shane said the wooden hoardings looked like they were flying his way but changed direction and crashed into a parked car. He was going to have a quick look at the stormy sea but roof tiles started raining down near him so he decided to get home as quickly as possible.
Shane said: “There was so much debris in the air.
“Big wooden panels lifted off the hoardings erected around the Hotel Bristol. They started flying around like a piece of paper. It looked like it was flying towards me and then changed direction and smashed into some parked cars. It was really wild.
“Then a piece of aluminium flew at me from out of nowhere and skimmed my leg. I think it could have come from a shop front.
“I was going to check out a view of the stormy sea but I couldn’t stand up and things were flying around me. Then roof tiles started falling around me. It was really serious.
“I posted the video online and I have received quite a bit of abuse for going out but I had to get back home from work.”
Met Office advice
- Keep yourself and others safe; avoid travelling by road during potentially dangerous conditions. It is not safe to drive in these conditions.
- Don't risk injury to others or damage to your property. If you can do so safely, check for loose items outside your home and secure them. Items include; bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds, and fences.
- Being outside in high winds makes you vulnerable to injury. Stay indoors if you can.
- People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.
- If you live or work on the coast, beware of large waves, even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.
- Stay up to date with the weather forecast for your area and follow advice from emergency services and local authorities.
