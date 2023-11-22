Devon and Cornwall Police have announced that a man has died while onboard a vessel at sea.
The HM Coastguard has confirmed that the incident took place south of Rame Head.
A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police said: "HM Coastguard contacted the police at around 4pm on Tuesday, November 21 to request assistance following the death of a man onboard a vessel at sea, who was being brought to shore in Plymouth.
"A man in his 60s was confirmed deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.
"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."