Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police were called at around 10.20pm to an address on the Kinsman Estate in Bodmin following reports of violence.
A male who had been reported as "behaving aggressively" at the location had left prior to the arrival of the police.
While at the address, officers located and seized a quantity of cash, suspected drugs, and a number of weapons, including a firearm and a taser disguised as a torch.
Eyewitnesses at the scene reported seeing approximately six officers and two paramedics attend the scene, with three individuals in the building being led away from the scene by officers.
During the search of the property, which was carried out by officers into the early hours of Monday, February 13, police located the offensive weapons, drugs, and cash.
Pictures released by Bodmin Police Station show the litany of weapons seized during the raid, showing a number of knives and the taser seized from the property.
A man in his 50s from Bodmin was arrested by Police on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply, money laundering, and possession of a firearm. He remains in custody at this time.
