PEOPLE are being given the opportunity to make colourful, happy memories taking part in the 10th annual charity fun run at RAF St Mawgan.
More than 800 people have already signed up to take part in the Rainbow Run in aid of Children’s Hospice South West on Saturday, June 15.
The fundraiser will see participants walk, jog or run the flat 5km route around the airbase where they will get covered in powder paint of all colours of the rainbow.
Kiley Pearce, the events fundraiser at Children’s Hospice South West, said: “We’re delighted to announce that seven paint stations have now become eight, with our brand new turquoise colour this year. It is set to be a fantastic birthday celebration as the event turns 10 this summer.”
The event is open to anyone over the age of five.
Pre-booking tickets by Wednesday, June 13, is essential via www.chsw.org.uk/rainbowcornwall