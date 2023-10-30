Great Western Railway is encouraging passengers to check their journeys carefully ahead of major engineering work which will see old signalling systems replaced with modern digital technology.
To allow this work to take place, buses will replace trains between certain stations in the next couple of weeks.
This week until Sunday buses replacement services will be operating between St Austell and Penzance, including branch line to Falmouth Docks.
Then on the weekend of November 11-12 buses will be operation between Plymouth and Penzance, including branch lines to Looe, Newquay and Falmouth Docks.
Customers travelling in Cornwall during these dates are asked to check carefully before travelling. More information can be found at GWR.com/CornwallUpgrade
Due to the ongoing national shortage of bus drivers, some rail replacement bus services in the planned timetable will run with limited capacity or may not operate. These will be confirmed in advance on the GWR.com website.
To help keep its passengers moving, GWR has reached an agreement with local bus companies to allow rail users ticket acceptance on a number of bus routes, including routes T1, T2, U1, U2, U4 and 27 for all three phases and routes 11, 25, 26 and 28 for phases two and three. Passengers just need to show a valid rail ticket when boarding the bus.
Night Riviera Sleeper services are also amended during these works.
GWR West Cornwall station manager, sharon holloway, said: “We recognise that these works will be very disruptive for our customers, and we thank them in advance for their patience and understanding.
“We will be running an extensive replacement bus service on affected days to help keep passengers moving, but we recognise that capacity will be limited on some routes.
“We have worked closely with local bus companies to allow rail passengers to travel on some routes, but we recommend passengers allow plenty of time to travel and checking carefully before travelling.
“These upgrades will help to make our services in the region more reliable and allow scope for extra services to be added in the future.”
Once complete, the new signals in Cornwall will help to improve service reliability and safety on the line as well as allowing more trains to run in the region. This will pave the way for Mid-Cornwall Metro services, which would provide coast-to-coast connectivity between Newquay and Falmouth via Par and St Austell.
Network Rail sponsor, Paul Collyer, said: “This is the biggest piece of signalling work carried out in Cornwall for decades.
“We’re bringing the county’s signals into the 21st century and it will lead to more trains, safer services and a more reliable railway.
“Unfortunately, we do need to cause some disruption to work but once complete, passengers travelling into and around Cornwall will feel the benefits for years to come.”