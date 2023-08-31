Railway services across the next two days are set to be heavily disrupted as a result of more industrial action by railway unions.

The RMT union has announced strike action that will affect rail services on Saturday 2 September, and Aslef has announced strike action for Friday 1 September.

It means that services going to and from Cornwall will be severely disrupted or non-running in many cases.

The night riviera sleeper service on Thursday, August 31 is also cancelled.

GWR have confirmed details of which services will run.

Friday 1 September – Strike day

An extremely limited service will operate. There will be a reduced operating window; services will start at 07:00 and must be completed by around 18:30. If you intend to travel where trains are operating, please do check both outward and return journeys.

A very limited service will run only on the following routes between:

  • London Paddington and Bristol Temple Meads
  • London Paddington and Oxford
  • Reading and Basingstoke
  • Reading and Redhill (AM/PM peak only)
  • Reading and Newbury (AM/PM peak only)
  • Westbury and Swindon (AM/PM peak only)
  • Cardiff and Bristol Temple Meads
  • Exeter St Davids and Barnstaple
  • Exeter St Davids and Exmouth
  • Plymouth and Gunnislake
  • Penzance and St Ives

Saturday 2 September – Strike day

An extremely limited service will operate. There will be a reduced operating window; services will start at 07:00 and must be completed by around 18:30. If you intend to travel where trains are operating, please do check both outward and return journeys.

A very limited service will run only on the following routes between:

  • London Paddington to Bristol Temple Meads
  • London Paddington to Oxford
  • London Paddington to Cardiff via Bristol Parkway
  • London Paddington to Plymouth (calling Pewsey/Westbury/Castle Cary)
  • London Paddington to Newbury
  • London Paddington to Reading/Didcot Parkway
  • Greenford branch
  • Slough to Windsor
  • Maidenhead to Bourne End
  • Twyford to Henley-on-Thames
  • Reading to Basingstoke
  • Didcot to Oxford/Banbury
  • Newbury to Bedwyn
  • Reading to Redhill
  • Cardiff Central to Westbury
  • Bristol to Plymouth