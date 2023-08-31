Railway services across the next two days are set to be heavily disrupted as a result of more industrial action by railway unions.
The RMT union has announced strike action that will affect rail services on Saturday 2 September, and Aslef has announced strike action for Friday 1 September.
It means that services going to and from Cornwall will be severely disrupted or non-running in many cases.
The night riviera sleeper service on Thursday, August 31 is also cancelled.
GWR have confirmed details of which services will run.
Friday 1 September – Strike day
An extremely limited service will operate. There will be a reduced operating window; services will start at 07:00 and must be completed by around 18:30. If you intend to travel where trains are operating, please do check both outward and return journeys.
A very limited service will run only on the following routes between:
- London Paddington and Bristol Temple Meads
- London Paddington and Oxford
- Reading and Basingstoke
- Reading and Redhill (AM/PM peak only)
- Reading and Newbury (AM/PM peak only)
- Westbury and Swindon (AM/PM peak only)
- Cardiff and Bristol Temple Meads
- Exeter St Davids and Barnstaple
- Exeter St Davids and Exmouth
- Plymouth and Gunnislake
- Penzance and St Ives
Saturday 2 September – Strike day
An extremely limited service will operate. There will be a reduced operating window; services will start at 07:00 and must be completed by around 18:30. If you intend to travel where trains are operating, please do check both outward and return journeys.
A very limited service will run only on the following routes between:
- London Paddington to Bristol Temple Meads
- London Paddington to Oxford
- London Paddington to Cardiff via Bristol Parkway
- London Paddington to Plymouth (calling Pewsey/Westbury/Castle Cary)
- London Paddington to Newbury
- London Paddington to Reading/Didcot Parkway
- Greenford branch
- Slough to Windsor
- Maidenhead to Bourne End
- Twyford to Henley-on-Thames
- Reading to Basingstoke
- Didcot to Oxford/Banbury
- Newbury to Bedwyn
- Reading to Redhill
- Cardiff Central to Westbury
- Bristol to Plymouth