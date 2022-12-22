A MAGICAL evening of music in Downderry organised by Whitsand Harmony Choir and The DerryAirs shanty group, has raised nearly £2,500 for the Liskeard and Looe Food Bank.
The fundraising concert brought the local community together to raise awareness of the needs of the Food Bank, while enjoying a special programme of singing and laughter.
Pre-concert donations totalled £680 and, by bulk buying, choir members Jeff Rees and Raj Chotai were able to buy items specifically requested by the Food Bank to the value of £999.
The items were displayed at the concert venue, Downderry and Seaton Village Hall, to show the audience the value of pooling cash.
The audience responded generously so that extra savings can be made on the next shopping trip.
Cathy Lake, deputy manager of Liskeard & Looe Food Bank, said: “In recent months the need for our help from local residents has increased by 53% and sadly we think that over the winter months things will get worse and we will be needed even more.
“We can only help those seeking help with the support of communities like Downderry and Seaton who have responded so generously at these worrying times.”
The Downderry and Seaton Residents Association (DaSRA) will continue the appeal during the winter months, when demand for Food Bank services is expected to remain especially high.
Raj Chotai, DaSRA treasurer, will work with the Food Bank to maximise the value of future donations by bulk buying the requested household items.
For more information, call the Liskeard and Looe Food Bank (including Torpoint and Rame Peninsular) at 07512 011452 or visit www.dasra.co.uk to support the local appeal.