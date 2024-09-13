DOZENS of cars well past their prime will be setting off from Charlestown on Saturday (September 21) in the 11th Cornwall Banger Rally Challenge.
It will be a case of Split or Bust as the drivers, who are raising money for various charities including Cornwall Hospice Care, Marie Curie, Children’s Hospice South West and the Merlin Centre, head for Split in Croatia, more than 1,400 miles away, over the course of a week.
Those taking part will travel along some of Europe’s most scenic routes in their vehicles which must be worth less than £1,000 and be more than 15 years old. Along the way, the drivers will also undertake a series of challenges.
A fun family morning featuring entertainment and charity stands will be held in Charlestown on Saturday to mark the lively departure of the convoy of decorated bangers at around 12.30pm.
Among the drivers taking part is a former detention officer from Devon and Cornwall Police. Tim Stevens will be driving an 18-year-old Volkswagen Beetle nicknamed Ringo and raising money for Rock2Recovery, a charity supporting armed forces and emergency services personnel and veterans.
Tim, who is now employed as a facilities manager for the police, said: “It’s going to be an interesting journey, that’s for sure!
“Our Volkswagen Beetle is 18 years old and has a good few miles on the clock. Luckily, I’ll have my wife Rachel joining me every step of the way. Part of the challenge also requires us to be in fancy dress, so we’ve opted for Slash and Axl from Guns ‘N’ Roses.
“Rock2Rocovery has been a light in so many people’s lives, including mine. I’m honoured to have the chance to participate in this challenge to raise money – and more importantly awareness – of this incredible charity and the work they do to help others.”
Police Chief Superintendent Scott Bradley said: “I am wishing Tim and Rachel (and Ringo) lots of luck!”
Over the years, the rally, which was set up by Tom Marshall and Gary Warren of St Austell Round Table, has gone to destinations including Monte Carlo, Saint Tropez, Rome and Barcelona.