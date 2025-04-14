A TOURIST attraction in Cornwall is seeking to create a new visitor car park with more than 240 spaces.
The Lost Gardens of Heligan, near Mevagissey, has submitted a planning application to create a new parking area with 241 spaces including 20 electric vehicle charging points.
If approved, the plan would allow all visitors to park within the Heligan complex rather than some having to use adjacent land.
The attraction would also carry out work on associated landscaping, drainage, vehicular access and pedestrian footpaths if the proposal is successful.
A supporting statement says: “The Lost Gardens of Heligan is a popular and well-renowned tourist attraction in Cornwall which attracts visitors year-round.
“Historically, the car parking arrangements include the use of a car park at the site entrance within the Heligan complex as well as the use of an overflow car park connected to the farm shop, which lies outside of the Heligan complex and outside of the land ownership of Heligan gardens.
“The business would like to modify the existing car parking arrangement by allowing visitors to park entirely within the Heligan complex rather than requiring parking on adjacent land. The intention is to move the parking arrangement to within the Heligan complex, increasing the resilience of the business and future-proofing growth.”
To boost sustainability credentials, and to attract visitors, the application seeks to secure the installation of 20 electric vehicle charging points within the new car park. It says due to the proximity of a transformer and the ease of connection to provide electric vehicle charging points, Island Field on the site is the most suitable location for providing the infrastructure.
The planning statement says the current overflow car park is not within the land control of Heligan Gardens and therefore the attraction’s ambition to provide electric vehicle charging points cannot be provided there.
