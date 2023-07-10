On Friday, July 7, HMS Raleigh in Torpoint, hosted Honorary Captain Peaches Golding OBE CStJ RNR, His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for Bristol.
After a brief on activity conducted within HMS Raleigh, she conducted a tour that included visiting the Medical Centre, Military Training Unit and the maritime training facility at Jupiter Point, as well as talking to recruits in the fourth week of their basic training and the staff who volunteer in the Coaching Advisory Support Team (CAST).
Talking to the new sailors she detailed her work in industry, how she became an Honorary Captain in the Naval Reserves and her work with ethic minority communities, as well as her connection with His Majesty The King.
When asked about her voluntary work Hon Capt Golding said: “I like working with young people, and Great Britain runs on volunteers. One of the things I support are the King’s Awards for Voluntary Service that recognise organisations that use volunteers best to help drive change, create impact, provide opportunities and is something that many organisations aspire to receive.”
One recruit from the Caribbean said: “I am inspired to see someone from outside Britain achieve so much.”
Hon Capt Golding, born in South Carolina US, replied: “I think the UK is very tolerant and inclusive in a way not found in other nations. The British work hard, and if you have the right kind of team and focus, and are willing to put yourself out, those are the characteristics that can bring success in so many fields.”
Moving on to the CAST she met Petty Officer Mo Samuel-George and Leading Hand Imogen Brown, both instructors in the Initial Naval Training team.
PO Mo described the work she does within diversity and inclusion while LH Imogen talked about her gender equality messaging.
PO Mo said: “I am inspired when I see a woman in power, and it gives me hope that we can achieve so much.”
LH Imogen explained her new strap line for gender equality “Strong women, may we know them, may we be them and may we support them” and further explained how she is taking this out into the Fleet with innovative use of social media and clear messaging of “There is a role for you, wherever you want to go.”
Hon Capt Golding went on to meet some of the Coaches and Mentors and spoke to them after receiving a brief outline from Chief Petty Officer Gareth Ellis, who explained how the CAST concept developed and how it now not only helps those struggling in training but also coaches for success, across both recruit and staff.
Petty Officer Danny Bond described his interactions stating, “It is hugely rewarding to see an individual, who may be struggling with time management, personal organisation or homesickness, be given this help to achieve all that is asked and have the confidence to go on and start great careers.”
In the afternoon under glorious Cornish sunshine, Hon Capt Golding took the salute at the Passing Out Parade for the latest entry of sailors to join the Fleet.
Praising the class for their smart turnout and exceptional drill, she wished them good luck as they progress on to the next stage of their training.