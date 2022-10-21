Looking back at the ‘Shell House’ in Polperro
The Shell House in the ‘Warren’ at Polperro is a Grade II listed building. Samuel Puckey, who lived in The Shell House, was a naval man who collected sea shells during his time away. In 1937 Samuel began to apply them to his cottage taking five years to complete. The lighthouse featured beneath the steps is Eddystone Lighthouse.
Currently, the ‘Shell House’ is a rental cottage.
This photo, posted onto social media, received numerous comments. People from far and wide discussed their memories about the Shell House.
“I remember very clearly when it was a shop and l bought shells and a silver ring there in the 60s. Some of the shells were very exotic.” one person said.
Another added: “My grandfather did the shells and I lived in the shell house for my first 18 months. And did you know the pattern you see now wasn’t the original design.”
“It was also a book shop in the 1970’s” one person commented.
Another explained: “They sold ornaments, little boxes etc covered in shells to echo the sculpture like effect outside. I had a little box for many years bought from there.”
If you know anything or have memories of ‘The Shell House’ let us know by emailing [email protected]
