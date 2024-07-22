Increased levels of shoplifting and anti-social behaviour in Looe has led to the trial of two town centre security officers.
The trial is in response to a collaboration between Looe Town Council, Looe Business Forum, Looe Safety Partnership, local organisations and Devon and Cornwall Police to identify ways the town council could help.
Deputy mayor Cllr Stephen Remington explained: “Looe Town Council has listened to concerns and has agreed to fund a ten-week trial of additional security for the town.
“Highly visible uniformed patrols provide reassurance that Looe is a safe and welcoming environment for those who visit, live and work here”.
From July 12 patrols of two guards provided by Poseidon Security will be in the town three days each week.
The security officers are all trained and accredited, and will play a key role in providing a safer environment, as well as being a crucial link to the business community.
The trial includes a radio system linking businesses with security officers.
Jamie Pearn, chairman of Looe Business Forum, said: “We are delighted that this trial is taking place. It gives businesses peace of mind that there is support available and we look forward to working with Poseidon Security to make this trial a success.”
The trial has the support of Devon and Cornwall Police who recognise that the demand on policing throughout Cornwall increases significantly during the summer months.
Looe is also to receive 20 additional hours of policing in August funded by the office of the Police and Crime Commissioner.