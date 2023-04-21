Looe RNLI’s new lifeboat responded to its first shout on Thursday.
They were walking along Millendreath beach, close to Black Rock, when they became aware that they were stranded.
The pair called the coastguard on 999 to ask for help after realising there was no safe exit over the cliffs and attempting to wade through the waves carrying their dog would have been dangerous.
Shortly afterwards launch tractor driver John Goodsman was launching the charity’s new D Class inshore lifeboat D-872 Ollie Naismith II on her first service call.
Assisting John were shore crew Eric Candy, Dave Robinson and Rich Jones. In strong easterly winds the D Class helmed by Dave Jackman with crew members, father and daughter, Clive and Amber Palfrey, headed across Looe bay towards Millendreath.
Arriving on scene the volunteer crew quickly spotted the casualties and reached the beach after negotiating large waves breaking close to shore.
They assessed the casualties who were found to be uninjured.
Taking the casualties and dog onto the lifeboat, the lifeboat helm considered a beach landing at Millendreath would not be easy with the waves breaking close to shore and decided to take them back to Looe where they could disembark safely on the landing pontoon.
They were taken to the Lifeboat Station to dry off and wait to be picked up by their family.
A spokesman for Looe RNLI said: “The shout was a series of firsts.
“First shout in 2023 for Looe RNLI volunteer crews
“First shout for the charity’s new D Class inshore lifeboat D-872 Ollie Naismith II
“First shout for our volunteer tractor driver John Goodsman
“Our volunteer crew commented that even though the casualties were aware of the time of high tide it is always worth keeping an eye on your surroundings as the incoming tide can suddenly cut off any safe exit from the beach. “The causalities did the right thing by calling 999 for assistance and not trying to climb the cliff or wade through the surf.”