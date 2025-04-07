AFTER more than three decades of dedicated service to saving lives at sea, former Looe RNLI Operations Manager, David Haines, has been formally presented with the British Empire Medal.
The award was presented by His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of Cornwall, Colonel Sir Edward Bolitho, in a heartfelt ceremony held at the Albatross Boathouse in Looe on Sunday.
The Lord Lieutenant praised David’s remarkable commitment spanning 32 years, highlighting the profound impact of his leadership and volunteer work.
Under David’s guidance, Looe’s lifeboats launched 1,027 times with crews assisting 826 people and helping to save 65 lives – an extraordinary legacy of service to the community and beyond.
Surrounded by colleagues, friends and other well-wishers, the event was a fitting tribute to a man whose quiet dedication has made a lasting impact in the South East Cornwall town.
The Lord Lieutenant was accompanied by Councillor Pauline Giles, Chairman of Cornwall Council, as well as Lieutenancy clerk Charlie Sims.
After a warm welcome from Looe’s current Lifeboat Operations Manager, Clive Palfrey, the formal ceremony started with Councillor Pauline Giles reading David’s citation, which read: ‘a humble hero whose legacy transcends accolades, his selfless devotion is an inspiration to everyone in guaranteeing a path of service, courage, and kindness for generations to come.’
In thanking the Lord Lieutenant, David mentioned how humbled he felt walking into the boathouse to find so many people assembled. He went on to thank Clive and the crew for all their hard work in organising the afternoon’s ceremony and making it such a special occasion.
After proposing a vote of thanks, Clive invited everyone to enjoy a cream tea, which was served by the RNLI crew, who would like to thank Rodda’s, Cornish Tea and Coffee and Quayside Fresh for donating the clotted cream, milk, tea, coffee and jam.