A beloved tourist attraction in Looe has closed.
The family behind the beloved Looe Land Train which has been a popular attraction in the town has announced it will not be returning.
In a statement the Looe Land Train said: “It is with great sadness that as a family, we have made the difficult decision to no longer operate Looe Land Train.
“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our passengers and our amazing community for the huge amount of love and support over the last few years. We will forever have fond memories of helping visitors and locals to explore our beautiful corner of Cornwall.”
The announcement comes three months after their 2024 season was cut short due to an accident at Tregoad Holiday Park in Looe. A carriage on the land train tipped over injuring a number of passengers including children. An investigation is being carried out into the incident.
Local Cornwall councillor for Looe East and Deviock Armand Toms said: “I am sorry to hear the news that the land train is to stop operating as I know how hard Mr Hutchings worked to get the licenses. It was well supported and popular with visitors, it also supported many local events.”
A sentiment echoed by Peter Friend, owner, and curator of the Welcome to Looe & Polperro website who said: “The Looe Land Train was a fantastic service for both locals and visitors to Looe and a very big part of our community.
“The owners were supportive of so many local events and activities and we are very sorry that the service will not return to Looe this year, it will be missed by so many.”
The Looe land train was launched in 2023 and was a regular sight in the town during the peak holiday seasons but also supporting community events.