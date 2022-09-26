Looe Island swim cancelled for 2022
The Rotary Club of Looe Valley and The Chestnut Appeal have announced the cancellation of the Looe Island swim for 2022.
The annual swim has been rearranged and postponed due to a number of complications such as closing of facilities during the mourning period for the Queen, bathing water quality issues caused by sewage overflows, avian flu and competing events occupying resources normally used to ensure safety for the complex event.
Orginisers of the event have looked to find an alternative date or another way of hosting the event however this has proven unsuccessful.
A spokesperson from The Rotary Club and The Chestnut Appeal said: “Unfortunately, it has not been possible to identify a date early enough to have a reasonable chance of acceptable weather where all the resources are available and there are no conflicts for use of the water and/or beach.
“Safety has to be the absolute top priority and the organisers must take on board the concerns expressed and have concluded that the best interests of all are served by cancelling for 2022.
“We would like to apologise to all registered swimmers for the inconvenience and also express our thanks to all those that have supported this event. It’s a great shame for all that work to end with a cancellation.”
The dates for next years swim are yet to be confirmed and will be subject to consultation with all the users of the waters. However, provisional dates are September 3 and 10 2023 a with a suitable tide.
2022 registrations can be carried forward to 2023. Contact the Chestnut Appeal directly if you are registered but cannot make a date next September.
