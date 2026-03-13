THE much-loved Looe Beer Festival is back for 2026, promising a full weekend of craft beer, live music and Cornish celebration.
The event takes place from May 15-17 at Tencreek Holiday Park, giving beer enthusiasts the chance to sample some of the region’s finest brews.
Featured breweries include Sharp’s, Keltek, Bearded Brewery and many more, offering a wide range of craft ales, lagers and speciality beers to suit every palate.
However, it’s not just about the beer – the festival will feature a packed live music programme. Headline acts include Mad Dog McRea, Black Friday, Ocean City Groove and Company B.
Set against the stunning Cornish coast, Tencreek Holiday Park provides the perfect festival backdrop, and on-site accommodation means visitors can enjoy the full weekend without worrying about travel.
Tickets available at www.looebeerfestival.co.uk
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