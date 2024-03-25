A CORNISH heritage railway is offering locals half-price tickets for the May bank holiday.
A spokesperson for Bodmin and Wenford Railway said: “We want to celebrate our fellow Cornishmen and women and send you some love by offering 50 per cent off adult and child all-line tickets, as well as 25% off our compartments.
“Travel with us on the first May Bank Holiday, Monday, May 6, to receive discount on admission prices. We are pleased to announce that this year tickets can be pre-booked on our website. Our 'Locals Day's always go down a storm! So be sure to book early to avoid disappointment.
“Here’s how to get the tickets: head to our ticketing website and click ‘All-line Tickets (Shoulder Season: March to May), select your desired quantity of tickets and add them to your basket.
“Remember to select each ticket type (eg, adult, child) for travel on May 6, At checkout, enter the first half of your postcode in the ‘discount code’ box. For example, ‘PL27’ or ‘TR1’ and then proceed to checkout once the discount has been applied.”
Proof of address will need to be shown prior to collecting the tickets at Bodmin General station, and it is only available for services on May 6.