Music, auctions, raffles and even a motorbike ride have raised nearly £6,000 for Looe RNLI Lifeboats.
In recent weeks a number of events have been held to help raise funds for Looe’s RNLI Lifeboats.
On Saturday, May 13, Sarah Barker, a Looe local, organised an evening of music, with the Fireblockers, a buffett, raffle and an auction, all of which raised a huge £4,181.62. Sarah decided to split the sum between two charities, The Daisy Garland and Looe RNLI.
However, the fundraising didn’t stop there, with the following Wednesday, Caroline Frith, Chrissy Broad and the team at the Beach House Seaton organised a “pint and pasty” evening.
A spokesperson from Looe RNLI said: “Whilst our volunteer crews and members of the RNLI’s SE Cornwall Lifeguard team were training on Seaton beach, the Derryairs were singing sea shanties, and there was a raffle and auction, raising a wonderful £3,276.81.
“We know how much work Sarah, Caroline, Chrissy and the Beach House staff put in to making these evenings a fantastic success and would like to thank them all so much. Our fundraising team and volunteer crew would also like to thank all those people and organisations who donated their time, goods and a superb range of auction and raffle items for these two fundraisers. Our thanks also go out to everyone who purchased event tickets, raffle tickets or placed bids for those wonderful auction lots.”
Finally, Chris Butters completed his huge challenge of riding 806 miles from John O’Groats to Looe on his motorbike. And with this challenge, he raised a massive £1,700 for charity, nominating Looe Lifeboat as one of four charities.