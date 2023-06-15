“We know how much work Sarah, Caroline, Chrissy and the Beach House staff put in to making these evenings a fantastic success and would like to thank them all so much. Our fundraising team and volunteer crew would also like to thank all those people and organisations who donated their time, goods and a superb range of auction and raffle items for these two fundraisers. Our thanks also go out to everyone who purchased event tickets, raffle tickets or placed bids for those wonderful auction lots.”