IN the Cornish seaside town of Looe, a group of enthusiastic young Beavers and Cubs have embarked on a mission to make waves of their own.
Inspired by the heroic efforts of the local RNLI, youngsters from the 1st Looe Beavers and Cubs have taken up the challenge of raising funds to support Looe's lifeboat crew, who risk their lives helping to keep South East Cornwall waters safe and sound.
Taking part in a first-ever sponsored night hike, over 30 children - equipped with torches and carrying their own gear - trekked through the nearby Kilminorth Woods, helping to raise an impressive £370 for the charity.
That money was recently presented to volunteers Geoff Gee and Adam Jones, who then gave the youngsters a guided tour of their facilities, as well as answering questions all about the role of the RNLI.
"All the children were very knowledgeable about the work we do - and their enthusiasm was brilliant," said Geoff.
The evening concluded with a special presentation made to Edie Maycock and Audrey Jackson, who received the prestigious Chief Scout Bronze Award for their outstanding achievements in completing numerous badges and challenges.
Beavers leader, Paul Richardson, who presented the awards, said: "It gave me great pleasure to reward the girls for their efforts in everything they do at Beavers. They are fantastic tole models to our younger members.
"While we will be sad to see them move on to Cubs, we know they'll achieve great success there too, just as they did with the Beavers."