“It was all sort of out of the blue really” said Mark, manager of the Looe branch of the Cornish Bakery. “I was trying to organise some kind of charity event we could do here. My girlfriend works at Marjon University in Plymouth and they had ten free places for the Plymouth 10K, so they said ‘do you want to run the race?’ I’d never run before in my life, or I think the last time I did was when I played football back in school, but I thought why not? I’ll give it a go.”