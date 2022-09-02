Local radio station seeks budding broadcasters
KEEN to present your own radio show?
Liskeard Radio is offering budding broadcasters a free, six-week training course as the station launches its new live schedule.
It will be ten years this winter since Liskeard Radio first went on air as a pop-up station in the run up to Christmas.
The idea was to promote events in and around town, support businesses, showcase talent and provide a place where people could hear about what was going on and feel connected.
Shows are now broadcast 24 hours a day all year round from a dedicated studio on Barras Street, and can also be viewed live via Mixcloud video.
A wide range of presenters each bring a unique slant to the station’s varied output: there’s community news, quizzes, poetry and even a show in Kernewek (Cornish language).
Head Of Technical at Liskeard Radio Martin Calvert is offering a six-week Broadcast Training course in conjunction with the Liskerrett Centre for budding presenters.
The course involves both audio and video recording, editing, broadcasting techniques and promotion.
Anyone interested in taking up this opportunity – or in becoming a presenter generally – should email [email protected]
“Unlike some community radio stations, Liskeard Radio receives no public funding and is entirely dependent on sponsorship from local businesses,” said a spokesperson for the station.
“If you are a local business and want to join the 20 or so businesses that currently sponsor Liskeard Radio get in touch.”
To listen and watch online visit www.liskeardradio.com
