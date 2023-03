“The bridge is part of the Strategic Road Network (SRN). The Govt is spending £5bn per year on upgrades to the SRN. Has anybody in cabinet asked, as part of the Devolution deal, for us in Cornwall to get our 1% slice of that funding? That would be £50m per year, which would be enough to pay for the bridge and ferry – we as a devolved authority would have the power to say that the ferry is part of OUR strategic network – and we’d still have £35m left over to spend on upgrades to the A30 and the A38. At the moment, while relying on central govt funding, it looks like we’ll be waiting until 2027 to get some traffic lights at Landrake.”