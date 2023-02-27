The issue of how to sustain the crossings is one which has faced the two local authorities for decades. The presence of the Dockyard, the fact that since 1984 the bridge has effectively carried a 300m stretch of strategic national road, the Act of Parliament which has bound the two authorities into a unique set of constraints since 1957, and the conjoining of the ferry and bridge as one operation are all factors affecting the politics around the long-term decisions to be made. There has never been a consensus, but as the cost of living brings huge pressure to both local commuters and the councils themselves, the most immediate financial problems are the ones the committee looks first to address.