Local Cornish farmer partners with Honest Burgers to revolutionise the group’s supply chain

Cornish farmer James Daniels, has recently partnered with the burger group to help revolutionise its entire beef supply chain to regeneratively-farmed, in a totally transformative move for the UK industry.

Beyond the cattle farming itself, this practice means bringing farmers such as James into the supply chain, paying them fairly, working with them on sustainable solutions and giving them a career which values their product and their consideration of the land. This groundbreaking practice therefore aims to restore the financial and environmental agency of its partnering farmers, a principle at the core of the switch to regen - and one which has the potential to shape the industry’s definition of ‘value’ towards a more human-centric approach.