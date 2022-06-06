Local Cornish farmer partners with Honest Burgers to revolutionise the group’s supply chain
Cornish farmer James Daniels, has recently partnered with the burger group to help revolutionise its entire beef supply chain to regeneratively-farmed, in a totally transformative move for the UK industry.
Beyond the cattle farming itself, this practice means bringing farmers such as James into the supply chain, paying them fairly, working with them on sustainable solutions and giving them a career which values their product and their consideration of the land. This groundbreaking practice therefore aims to restore the financial and environmental agency of its partnering farmers, a principle at the core of the switch to regen - and one which has the potential to shape the industry’s definition of ‘value’ towards a more human-centric approach.
Alongside Honest Burgers, Farmer James and his Cornwall cattle farm are pioneers at the forefront of this important movement that could soon become a nation and industry-wide practice - and it’s starting close to home. It’s a move which has been two years in the making, and a costly one for the Honest group to bring to fruition across its 41 restaurants - but one it feels passionately about and compelled to instigate. The group is now ready to roll this out throughout the national estate of restaurants and, in partnership with their collective of regenerative farmers, is genuinely trying to do something radical.
