As the whole country prepares for the Coronation of King Charles this weekend, local businesses and residents are decorating their villages and towns red white and blue ahead of the celebrations.
St Mellion
On Saturday, May 6 there will be a screening of the Coronation in the St.Mellion Suite at St. Mellion Golf and Countrv Club at 10am.
At 8.30pm there will be a firework display with a BBQ, music and candy floss on the school field.
On Sunday, May 7 starting at 1pm there will be a Big Lunch on Church Lane, Church Hall and the School Field. There will be cream teas, cakes, pasties and candy floss. There will be lots of actives to get involved in and even take home a free mug! - all events are free.
Liskeard
There has been a burst of red, white and blue in shop windows in Liskeard.