While teachers are used to dealing with all sorts of parents and students, staff at Duchy College’s Stoke Climsland campus will be hoping to impress a rather special visiter today.
The Duke of Cornwall, Prince William is visiting the site this afternoon (October 17), to meet staff and students and find out how the college is catering to the unique needs of young people in Cornwall.
The land for the college was originally leased by the Duchy of Cornwall, to Cornwall County Council in 1984 as a new County Agricultural College and the site has expanded over time with the latest addition being the Future Farm facility.
The Duke looks set to get stuck in, not only meeting Duchy College staff but also getting hands on in a CSI training exercise led by students who are enrolled in the Military and Protective Services Academy at the college.
Following this, His Royal Highness will visit a student run café on campus and hear from students who are part of the Future Farm programme.
Follow along to hear the latest as the Duke goes back to school.