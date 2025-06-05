IT’S finally one of the biggest days in the Cornish calendar, it’s the first day of the Royal Cornwall Show!
Despite grey skies and rather damp conditions, attendees will be dusting off their wellie boots and raincoats, ready to enjoy a day of countryside fun in the Duchy.
Cornish heritage and tradition will once again be the heartbeat radiating throughout the whole showground. The organisers are delighted to welcome back the Creative View Ltd Countryside Village, as well as the Rural Skills area, multiple local craft marquees and Cornish food and drink.
The event will also provide a priceless platform for innovation and development in agriculture with many of the top machinery and technology companies in attendance, as well as an opportunity to educate and inspire.
There will be thousands of animals in attendance from cattle to cage birds and everything in between. Hundreds of classes will determine the annual winners and champions, but is also the opportunity to learn more about the animals and the environment around us, including the rare breeds exhibit and demonstrations with falcons to police dogs.
This year’s show will also mark Prince William’s first visit since becoming the Duke of Cornwall, the title he inherited from his father alongside the Duchy of Cornwall when King Charles ascended to the throne.
He, alongside Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh are set to attend on Friday, June 6.
Follow along here for all the latest, live from the show!
