Nick Craker, Cornwall Councillor for Liskeard Central said: “After years in the consultation, planning, design, and build, it’s good news that the Workshed is finally open for business. This has been a very long project that has had to evolve over time. It will mean different things to different people. Whether it be for the small business looking for a dedicated office space in the heart of a town centre, an individual worker looking for a hot desk or for the community to come together under the covered events area outside. The Workshed represents a significant project for Liskeard, as the town begins its next chapter.”