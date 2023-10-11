Liskeard Workshed, a new landmark workspace built on the site of the former Cattle Market in the centre of the town is officially open for business.
Part of a wider £5.2 million regeneration project to transform the whole of this significant location in the heart of Liskeard, it is said that the newly created workspace will support around 33 new jobs and add £1.2m a year to the local economy.
It has been delivered with investment from the European Regional Development Fund, the Local Growth fund and match-funding from Cornwall Council.
The purpose-built hub, which provides dedicated office, workshop and co-working space as well as lettable units, is primarily designed to accommodate businesses from the growing creative and digital sectors.
The project has also delivered a new market canopy next to the site for community events and markets featuring local stallholders.
The local community helped inform the Workshed’s eye-catching design which makes best use of the available space whilst honouring the sites history, including through a community planning event, known as a charrette.
Louis Gardner, Cornwall Council portfolio holder for economy said: “This project demonstrates our commitment to catering to the needs of business to encourage economic growth and job creation in a way that breathes new life into town centres. There is already much interest from businesses, with several enquiries progressing in terms of both the co-working space and letting of whole units.”
Darren Nock from Replan, Architectual Services said: “I have been looking forward to moving into The Workshed ever since I heard that it gained planning permission back in 2020.
“I can honestly say that it has not disappointed. I have had one of my best months since I started trading 5 years ago and I am very hopeful that my business will go from strength to strength in this inclusive, vibrant and highly motivational space. I am very excited for the future.”
Brandon Van Blerk, Head of Growth at training and development company Alchemist said: “The Workshed Liskeard is an absolute gem and a beautiful place to work!
“Dan, the manager, leads with unparalleled passion and expertise, creating an inviting space where quality and exceptional service converge seamlessly.”
Nick Craker, Cornwall Councillor for Liskeard Central said: “After years in the consultation, planning, design, and build, it’s good news that the Workshed is finally open for business. This has been a very long project that has had to evolve over time. It will mean different things to different people. Whether it be for the small business looking for a dedicated office space in the heart of a town centre, an individual worker looking for a hot desk or for the community to come together under the covered events area outside. The Workshed represents a significant project for Liskeard, as the town begins its next chapter.”
Jane Pascoe, Cornwall Councillor for Liskeard South & Dobwalls said: “All the partners involved in the project are looking forward to welcoming the local community to the brand-new facility at an official opening which has been timed to take place to coincide with Liskeard’s Prime Stock Show on 28 October 2023.
“The Prime Stock Show is a major event in the local calendar when the town will be buzzing with activity, so it seems fitting to celebrate the new lease of life given to the old Liskeard Cattle Market site by celebrating its official opening with the community alongside this well-loved event.
“The official opening promises to be a community celebration of the new facilities replicating the buzz and trade that the market used to provide, with the aim of maintaining and creating reasons for people and businesses to want to come to the town centre and use other local businesses too.”
The community opening event will also be an opportunity to update residents and businesses on other schemes in the former cattle market and associated car park including the potential bus facilities to relieve pressure on Barras Street, expansion of the doctors’ surgery and new council offices. As well as these specific projects, stakeholders have said that retained parking on the site is important and this remains a key objective, as does preserving access arrangements to adjoining properties.