Staff were full of praise for Liskeard School and Community College students who received excellent A Level results.
A spokesperson said: “Congratulations to all our sixth form students on their fantastic A Level success this year! We are delighted with the exceptional hard work and dedication of our students that has gone into achieving this year’s results. Students have accomplished so much and we are amazingly proud of each and every one of them.”
Head of Sixth Form, Nicky Hubartt praised students for their ‘staying power, determination and resilience – with hard work and persistence you can achieve excellent results and I am so proud of how well students have done.’
The majority of students are moving on to higher education destinations, with many students having gained places on their first and desired choices in degree courses, apprenticeships, further training and employment.
There have been a range of exceptional individual results and outcomes across all subjects and courses.
Headteacher Dan Wendon expressed his thanks to ‘students, staff, parents and families for the excellent teaching, effort, determination and wider support that has contributed to strong outcomes and another year of continuing success for Liskeard Sixth Form.’
Adding: “We wish all of our students all the very best as they take their exciting next steps in life and thank them and their families for their excellent contributions to the school and our successful local Sixth Form.”