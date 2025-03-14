AS part of its mission to increase tree cover and support Cornwall’s journey to carbon neutrality, Forest for Cornwall recently helped to distribute over 700 trees in Liskeard.
This initiative is one of many efforts to encourage individuals, landowners and communities to plant trees in gardens, farms, streets, and public spaces.
By planting more trees, the project aims to enhance biodiversity, improve natural habitats and contribute to tackling climate change.
Forest for Cornwall was created when the Climate Emergency was declared by Cornwall Council in January 2019 and is the main project outlined by the Climate Change Action Plan (July 2019).
When it is complete, the aim is to cover approximately 8,000 hectares, which is around 2% of Cornwall’s land cover.
Cllr Martyn Alvey, Cornwall’s portfolio holder for environment and climate change, said: “Trees are a vital tool in our mission to help nature recovery and to mitigate climate change. Our Forest for Cornwall team is working hard to ensure that the right tree is planted in the right place for the right purpose.”
Forest for Cornwall is not a single area of new ‘Forest’ and it is looking at increasing all forms of tree canopy across Cornwall, as well as strengthening the protection of existing trees, woodlands and hedges.
This plan also sets out how Cornwall will aim to be carbon neutral by 2030.
County Councillor, Jane Pascoe, said: “I was really pleased to lend a hand on the day and I was delighted to see so many people queuing in Liskeard. We handed out over 700 trees in total, including Hazel, Whitebeam, Rowan, Crab Apple, Cherry/Plum, Dogwood and Wild Pear. There were many young people who were interested in learning how to look after their trees and I hope they will see the trees grow tall with them.”