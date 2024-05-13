WHAT an absolute privilege to be invited along as guests to this wonderful event hosted by Colonel Sir Edward Bolitho, the Lord Lieutenant of Cornwall, and held at Exeter University Penryn Campus on Thursday evening.
The Award was launched in 2005 with the maxim that every aspiring star in Cornwall, whether they're a musician, athlete, creative writer or STEM enthusiast deserves a chance to thrive. Talent flourishes with the right support not just financially, but through mentorship and connections that cultivate their skills and confidence. It's about more than meeting costs it's about enriching journeys and ensuring no potential is left untapped due to limited resources
There were some amazing youngsters being recognised including local sporting talent Elizabeth Hirons from Torpoint who is Captain of Liskeard Looe Rugby Club for a second season and who has been selected for Exeter Chiefs and Exeter College Academy.
Also receiving an award was Maia Arulvasagam from Liskeard who is a singer, dancer and performer and has been the lead in local productions of well-known musicals at the Minack, Sterts and at Plymouth Guildhall. It is her dream to attend drama school and/or gain a degree in performing arts.
Final mention goes to Luther Clayton a young singer-songwriter from Launceston who has released his first song which received 33,000 online streams and aired twice on 'BBC Music Introducing.'
He has also co-written and co-directed a short film 'Man of the Harvest' which has been screened at The Pearl Exchange, Internationally, at Oscar-qualifying festivals and is also available online.
The award will enable him to make music videos for his upcoming music single.
All in all some extremely talented young people being recognised and supported by this great program.
Anyone wishing to apply for future grant awards should visit youngandtalentedcornwall.org
I will be looking to interview some of the event organisers and award recipients in the studio in the near future.
The Dave Hankin Big Band at Carnglaze Caverns: Having heard so much about, but never actually been to, Carnglaze for a live event, I was joined by Mrs A and friends for this great night out on a lovely warm, summer Friday evening where the hot food was served from huge woks and the seating areas were immaculate.
Inside the huge Cavern vocalist 'Bern' introduced us to the band of five sax, four trombones, four trumpets a bass player, incredible drummer and pianist before that set off on a two-hour performance of classics including a great medley from the West Side Story score.....a personal favourite.
The only disappointment was no Glenn Miller which would have had us dancing!
At the end of the show, and rapturous applause Bern outlined several upcoming performance dates, most noticeably later this year at the Sterts Theatre, look out for that one!
Join us LIVE, video streamed and on social media on Liskeard Radio; www.liskeardradio.com