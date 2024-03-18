My good buddy, and still Mayor of Liskeard, young Simon Cassidy is getting ready for another trip to deliver medical and humanitarian aid to the people of war-torn Ukraine on 27th of this month. Understandably, he's obviously distraught that I won't be co-piloting him on this occasion but once again he will be representing the two towns of Liskeard and Looe as part of the Cornwall and Devon 'Sending Love To Ukraine' convoy, each van taking 3.5 tonnes of support to the displaced and injured.